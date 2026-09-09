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Karamtara Engineering IPO: Should you subscribe? Check price band, GMP, risks, valuations & more

Karamtara Engineering IPO: Should you subscribe? Check price band, GMP, risks, valuations & more

BSE3,288.70(3.10%)

Karamtara Engineering IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, financial performance, valuation, allotment date, key risks and brokerage views.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Karamtara Engineering IPO: Should you subscribe? Check price band, GMP, risks, valuations & moreAI-generated image for representational purpose only.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Karamtara Engineering opens for subscription today. The Rs 875 crore IPO includes are fresh share sale of Rs 675 crore and offer-for-sale of up to Rs 200 crore. Here are the key details of Karamtara Engineering IPO:

Karamtara Engineering IPO: All key details


What does Karamtara Engineering do?
Incorporated in 1996, Mumbai-based Karamtara Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing Products for renewable energy and transmission lines. The company offers a diverse product portfolio, serving as a one-stop shop for solar structures (fixed-tilt and trackers), fasteners for solar energy and transmission sectors, and overhead transmission line hardware fittings.

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How much Karamtara Engineering raised from anchor investors ahead of its IPO?
Ahead of its IPO, Karamtara Engineering raised a total of Rs 262.45 crore from 15 anchor investors at it allocated 1,03,34,644 shares at Rs 254 per share. Its anchor book included names like HDFC MF, Nippon Life India Trustee, Mirae Asset MF, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Singularity Equity India, Motilal Oswal MF, Societe Generale ODI, ELM Park Fund, Trust MF and others.

What are the objective of fresh share sale in Karamtara Engineering IPO:
Net proceeds from the fresh issue shall be utilized towards repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.


What is the financial performance of Karamtara Engineering?
Karamtara Engineering reported a net profit of Rs 228.75 crore with a total income of Rs 4,316.36 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. It reported a net profit at Rs 139.33 crore with a total income at Rs 3,165.36 crore for the year 2024-25.

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What is the valuation demanded by Karamtara Engineering IPO?
At the current valuations, Karamtara Engineering is commanding a market capitalization of Rs 8,174.30 crore.


What is the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Karamtara Engineering IPO?
Last heard, Karamtara Engineering IPO was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 68-70 apeice, suggesting gains close to 27 per cent for the investors.


What will the allotment for Karamtara Engineering IPO will be finalized?
Karamtara Engineering will finalized the basis of allotment on Tuesday, September 15, while the alert for refund of amount or credit of shares is likely to be on Wednesday, September 16. Shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE Ltd.


Who are the leading managers and registar of Karamtara Engineering IPO?
JM Financial Ltd, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

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What are the key positive for Karamtara Engineering IPO?
According to brokerage firms, Karamtara Engineering boasts select key positive factors like strong exposure to renewable energy and power transmission; advantage of backward integration; strong financial growth; large and diversified manufacturing footprint; solid export presence; improved earnings post deleveraging; capacity expansion giving a growth runway; and health return ratios.

What are the key concerns or risk factors for Karamtara Engineering IPO?
However, analysts have flagged some risks including premium valuation; low capacity utilization; high dependence on Solar; US tariff; execution risk in Saudi Arabia; negative cash flows; and monitorable order book.


What brokerage firms have to say on Karamtara Engineering IPO?
Brokerage firms like BP Equities, SBI Securities, DR Choksey and Ventura have suggested to subscribe to it, while Anand Rathi and SMIFS have suggested a subscribe for long-term rating. However, Swastika Investmart remain 'neutral' on the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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