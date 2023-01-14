OPPO A78 5G to launch in India next week; see pricing, specs and release date

OPPO is all set to launch its new A78 5G smartphone in India next week. The company revealed the official release date as January 16 in a tweet, talking about superior connectivity and blazing-fast speed.

The specifications for the OPPO A78 5G are fully out as the company has already released the model in Malaysia. The smartphone will run on the ColorOS 13 flavour of Android 13 out of the box.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with Mali-G7 MC2 GPU. The phone sports a 90Hz high refresh rate 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display.

The primary camera will be a 50MP sensor and there will also be a black and white 2MP sensor. For selfies, there will be an 8MP camera.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a microSD card slot which supports up to 1TB of additional storage. A RAM Expansion feature is also present which can add up to 8GB of virtual memory using the phone’s internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capabilities.

The two colour options for the phone are - Glowing Black and Glowing Purple. OPPO is yet to officially reveal the price of this handset but it is expected to cost under Rs 20,000.

