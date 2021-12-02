Oppo confirms its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered flagship will launch early next year

Oppo has now confirmed that it will join brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme, and Nubia in launching a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone next year. Naturally, this will be Oppo's flagship for next year. And even though the company is not saying anything about what the flagship will be called, we have a solid guess. Yes, the Oppo flagship phone with Qualcomm's new chipset may be the Find X4, or maybe Find X5 if you consider Chinese numerology that labels number 4 as unlucky.

The next flagship phone by Oppo will be among the fastest, if not the fastest. That is because other brands have already called dibs on Qualcomm's flagship processor, called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Major brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus have already announced their next flagship phones. In fact, a few of them are already en route to hitting markets within December. For instance, Xiaomi claims its upcoming Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while Motorola is planning to spoil Xiaomi's celebrations as it has planned an event on December 9 for the launch of Motorola Edge X30. Realme GT 2 Pro will also be among them to arrive in December but a launch date is not yet clear.

Besides the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Oppo flagship is expected to feature other top-of-the-line features, such as a 120Hz, if not 144Hz, high refresh-rate OLED display with curved edges, the latest Sony camera sensors with some sort of photography technology, fast battery charging, wireless charging, and the magic of ColorOS 12 that I reviewed recently. While a lot of things are still under the wraps and will not come out unless Oppo makes an announcement, rumours are already advancing.

Oppo Find X4 Pro specifications

According to a Chinese tipster, the Oppo Find X4 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution. An LTPO panel means an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. Obviously, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power the Find X4 Pro, but the tipster said the Find X4 will use a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which was announced recently.

The Find X4 Pro may use a 5000mAh battery with a whopping 80W fast charging, which is a little strange considering the company has been working on a phone with 125W charging and it never really launched 80W charging technology. The battery may also support 50W wireless charging.

For selfies, the phone may feature the Sony IMX709 32-megapixel cat-eye lens. The rear camera system may use an OIS-enabled Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel ultra-wide freeform camera, and an OIS-enabled Samsung S5K3M5 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X zoom. There may also be NFC support, an X-axis linear motor, and an IR blaster on the phone.