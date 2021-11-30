Oppo Enco Free 2, Enco Air Lite TWS earbuds may launch in India soon

Oppo is seemingly planning to bring a slew of new products to India next year. Apart from the Reno 7 series phones that are reportedly coming to the Indian market in January, the Chinese company may also launch new truly wireless earbuds. Details on them were scarce but a new report has claimed that Oppo will soon unveil Enco Free 2 and Enco Air Lite earbuds in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the HeyMelody app, which is the go-to app for Oppo's and OnePlus' wearables on Android, now shows Oppo Enco Free 2 and Enco Air Lite on the supported devices list. There is a screenshot, too, that confirms that Oppo may be looking to bring those two TWS models to India soon. However, if you take a closer look, you will also see Oppo Enco Air and Oppo Enco Play on the list. Both these models are not available in India either, so maybe they are due for launch simultaneously with the other two TWS models.

The listing of the new earbuds very positively hints at an imminent launch, but the specifics are not clear at the moment. The report said that it is possible that the launch of the two TWS earbuds will happen at different times. Oppo has not said anything yet, but its recent event in China should traditionally mean that the global launches of its products are going to happen soon.

The Oppo Enco Free 2 was launched earlier this year in China, while the Enco Air Lite seems like a new product that has not been launched anywhere yet. The Enco Free 2 brings up to 30 hours of music playback and Dynaudio tuning in sound. The Enco Air Lite, on the other hand, may be a toned-down version of the Enco Air earbuds that Oppo launched earlier this year in China. Right now, Oppo sells the Enco Free, Enco X, Enco Buds, Enco W11, Enco W31, and Enco W51 earbuds in the TWS category in India.

Next year may be full of Oppo product launches, and customers who are looking to buy new smartphones, earphones, or smartwatches may need to hold off for a while. Oppo is likely to bring the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro next year, alongside the Oppo Watch Free. Although a launch date is not clear, we may be looking at an event sometime in January if the previous rumours are anything to go by.