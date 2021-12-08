Oppo Inno Day: Phone with retractable camera tech, company chip, and everything you can expect

Oppo's annual conference, Inno Day, is kicking off on December 14 and the company has already revealed what new technologies it will showcase. There is new retractable camera technology that Oppo has teased in a video, while Oppo's long-anticipated smart glasses and a new neural processing unit (NPU) will also see the light of day next week.

The retractable camera technology will be one of its kind, and Oppo's latest video about it kind of proves that. The video shows the camera module on the Oppo phone will extend automatically and then retract to its original position. Since there have been doubts around the durability of previous mechanisms around moving camera modules, Oppo has claimed the new camera can withstand water splashes and automatically retract if the phone is dropped.

The retractable mechanism will make the camera sensor move forward and backward, and this could have an impact on the image quality, but Oppo is yet to give details. This is entirely different from other camera workarounds that are merely about relocating the camera to different parts of the phone in an attempt to reach the full screen. Workarounds such as punch-holes and notches, however, have been around for the longest time. But Oppo did not leave the chance to mock pop-up camera systems in its tweet.

Oppo's retractable camera may not have a telephoto sensor since the marking shows 50mm, but it could help the dedicated sensor in achieving a better telephoto performance. This sensor may be 1/1.56-inches in size with a 50mm-equivalent lens with an aperture of F2.4. This means the sensor is twice as long as the main camera on the phone. And this is even bigger than the sensor behind most telephoto lenses, so the extra height is what gives the camera the ability to retract.

Oppo is likely to demonstrate the technology at Inno Day but it may be far from arriving on a commercial phone. Besides the retractable camera, Oppo may also showcase its new smart glasses, which may be an upgrade over last year's AR glasses that the company showed off at Inno Day 2020 event. Oppo will also introduce its new NPU and other technologies such as a digital human.

"During the online event, Tony Chen, Founder and CEO of OPPO, will deliver a keynote speech regarding the company's updated corporate strategies and new directions in R&D," Oppo confirmed in a press statement.