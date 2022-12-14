Over 100 Twitter employees cut off from Slack after they fail to respond to Elon Musk’s email on a Saturday 

Twitter's new chief, Elon Musk, does not want his employees to interact with the media. He has in fact threatened to sue employees who leak confidential information to the press. Musk sent an email asking his staffers to sign a pledge about now sharing information related to Twitter with the media. However, the email was sent on a Saturday, which was a holiday for most employees, as a result of which, they failed to check his email and missed the deadline for signing the pledge. This did not go down well with Musk and he revoked their access to the company's official messaging app Slack.

As per Platformer, Musk sent an email to his employees asking them to sign the pledge agreeing not to leak any information related to the company to media and to abide by non-disclosure agreements they signed when they joined the company. He also mentioned in the mail that the company would sue workers who leak information despite signing the pledge.

"As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA. This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages," Musk's mail obtained by Zoe Schiffer read. Musk also added that occasional slip ups are understandable "but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media" with the intent to harm Twitter "will receive the response it deserves." The employees were supposed to sign the pledge by 5PM on December 10.

However, some employees did not respond to the pledge because they missed checking their emails over the weekend. It was only on Sunday that they discovered that they were unable to access company systems. The Platformer reports that another email was sent to employees about the pledge. Twitter in its email asked employees confirming their decision to remain loyal to their non-disclosure agreements.

As per the report, more than 100 employees lost access to Slack on Sunday. It wasn't clear whether all the employees missed checking the email or whether they refused to sign the pledge.