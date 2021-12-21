Panasonic Toughbook S1 Android tablet launched in India at Rs 98,000: Key details here

The Japanese tech giant Panasonic has officially launched the Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged tablet in India. This new tablet comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC and an extendable battery pack as well.

The rugged tablet from Panasonic sport a 7-inch IPS LCD panel that delivers a WXGA resolution. Aside from that, the compact Panasonic Toughbook S1 tablet has NFC, as well as a barcode reader. According to Panasonic, the new tablet works efficiently even in extreme conditions and delivers better productivity. To recall, the rugged tablet went official in the US back in May.

The tablet will be available through Pansonic distributors and system integrators, at a starting price of Rs 98,000. According to Panasonic, the tablet comes with two options of battery size, the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

The tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5 M) can operate in the varied temperature range from -20 °C to 50 °C. It comes with a 7-inch "outdoor-viewable" display. Toughbook S1 is capable of operating in the rain and can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen as well ensuring better functionality.

It comes with a 13MP camera at the rear and a 5MP camera at the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It has Adreno 512 GPU.

Connectivity wise the Toughbook S1 has features such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and one port replicator. The Toughbook S1 also has the ability to equip a barcode scanner or an additional USB port.

Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, "We witnessed a 10 percent growth in Toughbook business over last year with demand coming primarily from pharmaceutical, automotive, defence and government vertical and expect to maintain good growth momentum in the upcoming year."

The Toughbook FZ-S1 is uniquely designed to improve efficiency, better functionality, mobility, ruggedness, essential usability, and flexibility.