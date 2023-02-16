Paytm’s UPI Lite will now let users make payments without using PIN

Paytm, a popular digital payments platform in India, has introduced a new feature called UPI Lite that allows users to make small value transactions without needing to enter a PIN every time. UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface, a digital payments system that allows for real-time bank-to-bank transactions.

With UPI Lite, users can make quick and seamless transactions of up to Rs 200 (roughly $3) with just one click through Paytm. They can also add up to ₹2,000 ($27) twice a day to their UPI Lite wallet, making the cumulative daily usage up to ₹4,000 ($54).

UPI Lite was designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2022. It allows for multiple small value transactions without worrying about the number of bank transactions. This feature is expected to drive the adoption of digital payments across the country.

Paytm Payments Bank is the largest acquiring and beneficiary bank in the UPI system and one of the leading remitter banks. As part of its efforts to drive innovation, it is the first payments bank to launch UPI Lite.

With UPI Lite, users can carry out a large number of small value UPI payments in a superfast manner. These transactions would only show up in the Paytm balance and history section and not in the bank passbook. This de-clutters the bank passbook of small value transactions.

Overall, UPI Lite is a convenient and hassle-free way to make small value digital transactions without needing to enter a PIN every time. It is expected to make digital payments even more accessible to people across India, especially those who are new to digital payments.