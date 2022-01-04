Pixel 6a may come to India by March this year, here is what you can expect

We have earlier shared several reports on the expected arrival of Pixel 6a in India. Confirming those is a new tweet by a noted tipster, which predicts that we may see the smartphone in India latest by March this year. This is the most recent such tip on the arrival of the Pixel 6a, anticipated to be the budget option in the Pixel 6 series.

Google has once again skipped the launch of its latest Pixel flagship phones in India, at least for now. There is a chance that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will never come to the country's market and looking at Google's previous Pixel iterations, we should not wait for them either. Though there have been numerous speculations that the company will instead bring a budget iteration of the series in the form of Pixel 6a.

If or when launched, the Pixel 6a will succeed the Pixel 4a in India, and the Pixel 5a elsewhere. Even though the earlier version of the Pixel "a" moniker skipped an India launch, it is strongly rumoured that the Pixel 6a will reach the Indian shores. Noted tipster Yogesh Brar now confirms this in a tweet, stating that we can expect the launch to take place in the first quarter of this year.

Since only 3 months are left for this launch, Brar expects the phone to be listed for BIS certification very soon. Note that Brar does not specifically name the Pixel device in his tweet, and only predicts that the upcoming Google phone "might as well be the Pixel 6a."

However, we can safely assume it to be the case, since there are no other hints of a Google smartphone being under works. In fact, there have been so many speculations around the Pixel 6a that we also know what to expect from the device as and when it launches.

A recent leak showing an all-aluminium dummy of the upcoming Google smartphone hinted at the dimensions of the Pixel 6a and the placement of various components on it. It showed that the Pixel 6a will carry a similar design language as its elder brothers - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This means a flat-edge design with a camera band at the back running across the width of the phone. The module holds two camera lenses on the left and an LED flash on the right.

Other than this, the dummy can be seen sporting a USB Type-C port at the chin of the smartphone. The port has been placed in between dual speakers on the device. The right edge holds the power button and the volume rockers. At the front, a selfie shooter at the top-centre of the display is housed in a punch-hole cutout. A fingerprint sensor can also be seen located at a rather high position from the bottom.

The design was later confirmed in a round of render images by 91mobiles. As for its specifications, you can read all that we expect to see on the upcoming Google phone here.