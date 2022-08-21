Planning to buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 13? It is better to wait for another month

The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in India and worldwide next month. Recent reports suggest that iPhone 14 will go official on September 7, which means there's no delay in the launch as reported earlier. Now, the price of the iPhone series is expected to be slightly higher than the existing models. And this reason can push a lot of new iPhone buyers to purchase the older generation iPhones like the iPhone 13 or even the iPhone 12.

Now, if you are planning to buy either the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 12, we suggest waiting for some more time and not buying just yet. The logic is simple. Every year, when Apple launches its new iPhone series, it cuts the price of the older generation. We assume that this year will be no exception and Apple will cut the prices of the iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 12. Now, the iPhone 11 is expected to be discontinued this year, so it doesn't make sense to get that one.

The iPhone 13 is already available at a massive discount on various e-commerce platforms, but Apple hasn't officially dropped the price yet. This should happen next month, around the same time when iPhone 14 will launch.

In India, the iPhone 13 is officially available at a starting price of Rs 79900 for the base 128GB model. The other two models including the 256GB and 512GB storage, are available at Rs 89900 and Rs 109900, respectively. These prices could officially drop for the first time next month. Clubbed with the bank offers, the iPhone 13 deal from next month will be even more tempting. So, if you are not in a hurry and can wait for a few more weeks, we suggest you do that.

The same goes for consumers who wish to buy the iPhone 12. In India, this iPhone model is available starting Rs 65900 for the base 64GB model. The other two models with 128GB and 256GB storage come at a price of Rs 70900 and Rs 80900, respectively. Apple is also expected to drop the price of the iPhone 12, so it surely makes sense to wait for a few more weeks and grab a better deal.

We also expect Apple to cut prices of both the mini models, including the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. Unfortunately, there will be no mini model this year and that's because the series was reportedly impacting the sales of the SE series. So, as per reports, Apple is planning to launch a Max model dubbed the iPhone 14 Max.

Also Read | Philips 7900 UHD TV review: A TV with a glowing back isn't a gimmick

Also Read | Reliance Jio plans with 2GB data per day and unlimited calls: Check the full list

Also Read | Apple fixes 2 dangerous security flaws on iPhones and Macs, says users must update immediately