PM Modi’s WFH push gains industry backing as Nasscom says IT firms enabling remote work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call urging citizens and organisations to adopt work from home (WFH), virtual meetings and reduced travel amid global geopolitical tensions has found resonance within India’s technology industry, with Nasscom on May 11 saying IT companies are already enabling remote and hybrid work “where operationally appropriate” to reduce energy usage and commuting.

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In a statement issued amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, Nasscom said the Indian technology industry continues to function on “well-established hybrid work models”, with firms balancing work-from-home and office attendance depending on operational and customer requirements.

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“The technology industry in India continues to operate on well-established hybrid work models, with organisations calibrating work-from-home and in-office arrangements based on role requirements and customer needs,” Nasscom said in the statement.

The industry body added that companies have adopted “prudent energy management measures” across campuses in response to the evolving geopolitical situation.

“In light of the ongoing Middle East tensions, companies have adopted prudent energy management measures across campuses, including optimising non-essential consumption, rationalising select facility services, and enabling remote or hybrid work where operationally appropriate to reduce overall energy usage and commuting,” Nasscom said.

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The statement comes hours after employee body Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) wrote to the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking a government advisory mandating WFH for the IT and IT-enabled services (IT/ITES) sector.

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In a letter dated May 11 to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITES cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal encouraging citizens and establishments to reduce unnecessary travel and adopt digital alternatives wherever possible.

“The statement was not merely an operational suggestion. It was a national call for collective responsibility during a sensitive period where reducing fuel dependency, traffic burden, and unnecessary consumption becomes part of contributing towards national interest,” NITES said in the letter.

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The employee union argued that the IT/ITES industry is uniquely positioned to implement large-scale remote working without affecting productivity, pointing to the sector’s experience during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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“During the COVID-19 pandemic, almost the entire Indian IT industry transitioned to Work from Home within a very short period,” the letter noted. “Despite one of the most difficult global crises in modern history, the Indian IT sector maintained operations, delivered international projects, supported global clients, protected economic activity, and contributed significantly to the stability of the Indian economy.”

NITES further said forcing employees to commute daily despite the availability of digital infrastructure was placing avoidable pressure on fuel consumption and public infrastructure.

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“Employees in metropolitan cities spend several hours daily travelling despite performing work that can effectively be delivered remotely,” NITES said. “This not only impacts physical and mental health, but also results in avoidable fuel usage and environmental burden.”

The union has requested the Labour Ministry to issue an advisory directing IT/ITES firms and digitally deliverable service sectors to implement mandatory work from home “wherever operationally feasible” for an appropriate period.

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According to the letter, such a move could help reduce fuel consumption, traffic congestion and environmental stress while ensuring uninterrupted economic activity through digital operations.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said the appeal was intended to promote national cooperation rather than create friction with employers.

“During the pandemic, employees and employers together proved that the Indian IT sector can function effectively under Work from Home arrangements,” the letter stated.

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Nasscom, meanwhile, stressed that the sector already has mature operational frameworks in place to ensure continuity during disruptions.

“These measures are not new but are part of the industry’s broader approach to operational resilience and sustainability,” the industry body said.

“India’s technology sector has well-established business continuity frameworks and distributed delivery models, which enable seamless operation with flexibility when required while ensuring uninterrupted service delivery.”

Nasscom added that it continues to monitor the evolving situation in coordination with stakeholders and authorities.

“While this remains an evolving situation, we are closely monitoring developments and remain engaged with industry stakeholders and government authorities to ensure a coordinated and responsible response,” it said.