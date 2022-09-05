Poco M5 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

Poco is set to launch its new-gen Poco M5 in India and other global markets today, September 5. As the name suggests, it will succeed the Poco M4 series, which remains a popular budget option in the country. The phone will launch today at 5:30 PM and fans can watch the event live on Poco's YouTube channel or social media pages.

Ahead of the launch, Poco revealed some of its key specifications, which indicate that the smartphone would be priced at around Rs 15,000. Just a few weeks ago, Poco launched its most-premium Poco F4 5G in India, which India Today found to be a worthy smartphone in the Rs 30,000 category.

Poco M5 specifications

It appears that the upcoming Poco M5 is going to be a 4G phone, though a 5G variant could come later. Poco has set up a dedicated page that reveals the smartphone's design and specifications.

In terms of design, the Poco M5 will get the distinct Poco Yellow colour, and the image teases a leather finish on the back. The triple cameras, on the other hand, are housed inside a large module that adopts a black colour shade. On the front, the selfie camera is housed inside a waterdrop-notch, which is slightly antiquated as many smartphone brands are adopting a more modern hole-punch design.

The official page highlights that the Poco M5 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also supports Turbo RAM that utilises idle ROM to increase the RAM capacity. However, this technology doesn't offer big leaps, but only a minor jump in performance.

The Poco M5 features a 90Hz 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There's also support for L1 Widevine certification that lets users watch videos on the OTT platform at the highest resolution.

Other key features are yet to be revealed, though we have some idea about the smartphone through leaks. A report pointed out that the Poco M5 also features a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a depth sensor.