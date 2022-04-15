Razer x Lambda Tensorbook launched as "most powerful deep learning laptop"

Razer, known for its state-of-the-art gaming products, has now come out with a unique laptop named Lambda TensorBook. As reflected by its name, the laptop has been designed in collaboration with Lambda, a company with expertise in deep learning, and comes as a machine specifically designed for deep learning developers.

The partnership between Razer and Lambda thus reflects on the hardware and the software aspects of the laptop respectively. As both firms are well renowned in these segments, the new Razer x Lambda TensorBook comes with an impressive mix of hardware components, all promising some industry-leading numbers for machine learning performance. With this, the companies have tagged it as the "most powerful deep learning laptop."

For instance, Lambda claims that the new TensorBook is able to offer up to four times the machine learning performance of the Apple M1 Max with a 32-core GPU. While that is understandable fast, the laptop is claimed to be even more efficient with machine learning tasks related to graphics and visuals.

This performance is backed by a pre-installed Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS or a dual-boot configuration with both Windows and Ubuntu. The laptop is equipped with the Lambda Stack deep learning suite and tools for machine learning, including PyTorch, Tensorflow, CUDA, and cuDNN.

As for its hardware, the Razer x Lambda TensorBook is much like the Razer Blade 15 laptop we have seen before. While the colour accents are different, the overall chassis is nearly identical on both laptops. The all-black look with a green logo has just been transformed into a silver look with some purple accents.

Even the specifications of the two laptops are just about the same. Razer x Lambda TensorBook is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. For memory, it carries 64GB of RAM in two SODIMM slots and a 1TB SSD.

The display comprises a 15.6-inch panel with Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Connectivity is taken care of with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a full-size SD card reader and a combo audio jack.

The Razer x Lambda TensorBook is already up for sale at a starting price of $3,499. An updated version will offer the dual-OS configuration with Windows and Ubuntu.