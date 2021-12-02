Realme C11 2021 price in India hiked for second time, now starts at Rs 7,999

Realme C11 2021 has become more expensive. Realme has seemingly increased the price of its entry-level C-series phone in India without making an announcement - for the second time. The new price is up to Rs 500 more than the original one, and it is now reflected on the Realme online store, Flipkart, and other platforms, including brick-and-mortar stores.

The new price of the Realme C11 2021 was first spotted by 91Mobiles, which said this is the second price hike on the phone. Some retailers have also confirmed the change in the price of the phone. The Realme C11 2021 new price is as follows:

The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which was selling for Rs 6,999, will now cost Rs 7,499.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, which was available for Rs 8,799 so far, will now cost Rs 8,999.

At the new price, the Realme C11 2021 becomes a little less appealing, especially amid competition from brands such as Redmi, Motorola, Micromax, Tecno, among others. Realme recently hiked the price of some of its smartphones, such as Realme C25s, Realme 8, Realme 21, and Realme 8 5G.

Realme C11 2021 specifications

The Realme C11 (2021) features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core 1.6GHz processor and an IMG 8322 GPU, paired with up to 4GB of RAM on the phone, along with 64GB of internal storage. To expand the storage, you have a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB. The phone supports dual SIM cards, both 4G. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme C11 2021 sports an 8-megapixel camera, with support by an LED flash for low-light conditions. For selfies, you have a 5-megapixel camera inside a water drop notch on the front. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, alongside support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and OTG as connectivity options. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for reverse charging through a Micro-USB port. The phone comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours. It is 8.9mm thick and weighs 190 grams. The Realme C11 2021 has a magnetic induction sensor, a light sensor, a proximity sensor, an acceleration sensor, and a gyrometer.