Realme GT 2 listed on company's website, India launch likely soon

Realme is set to launch its most premium smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro, on December 20. Along with the Realme GT 2 Pro, the brand is expected to introduce the vanilla Realme GT 2. Realme has begun teasing the Realme GT 2 ahead of the upcoming China launch.

At the moment, Realme hasn't revealed the India launch date, but it should not be far away from now. Building on the previous rumours, Realme GT 2 has been spotted on the company's Indian website. Thus hinting towards its launch in India soon.

In the recent teasers, it was revealed that the Realme GT 2 series would feature a paper-like design. Along with that, Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to feature a 150-degree ultra-wide camera. We also know that Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Other details of Realme GT 2 Pro have been revealed in previous leaks. As per this, Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a design similar to that of the Nexus 6P from 2015.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As pointed before, Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chipset is based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz. Qualcomm claims upto 30 percent improved CPU performance and upto 20 percent improved efficiency. Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to be offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, Realme GT 2 Pro may sport a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There could be a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front.

The Realme GT 2 Pro with model number RMX3300 was recently spotted on China's 3C. This indicates that the smartphone will get 65W charging. Other than that, Realme GT 2 Pro may run Android 12 and sport a 5000mAh battery.