Realme GT Neo 2 quick review: Gamers are going to love it

Realme's new phone is the GT Neo 2. It is this flashy handset that you will definitely notice on the market, thanks to its Neo Green colour variant. I am not a fan of gaudy colours, but I am sure this design has takers. The phone has a unique design, but more than that, its hardware is what will attract most people. The gamer community, especially, is going to like the phone, thanks to stuff like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The phone starts at Rs 31,999 only and comes during the festive season, so Realme may have a jackpot in its hand.

I have used the GT Neo 2 only for a while, and I am already confident that this phone will surely turn some heads. The phone is a flagship in more than one sense, but the competition in the market is what may deter some customers from going for this. You have Xiaomi's Mi 11X 5G that costs way less at Rs 27,999, while Motorola's Edge 20 Pro is available in India at Rs 36,999, which has its own share of pros and cons. Anyway, Realme GT Neo 2 is going to get noticed, and here is why.

The design of the Realme GT Neo 2's Neo Green colour is uncommon. Neon colours are not to everyone's taste, so you will be hard-pressed to choose this variant only if you want attention. There are two more colourways, the Neo Black and the Neo Blue, but they look a bit quieter, at least in photos. Since I have the Neo Green colour option of the GT Neo 2, I am going to say, it belongs to the small list of phones that stand out. The phone also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack as a part of the design makeover, so you either go for wireless earbuds or buy a dongle.

The Realme GT Neo 2's display is 6.62-inches and supports Full-HD+ resolution at up to 120Hz, which is standard for a phone at this price. I like how smooth everything looks on the phone's screen, including endless scrolling in Instagram Reels. The interesting thing, however, is the 600Hz touch-sampling rate, which makes this phone one of the most responsive phones out there. I am definitely intrigued and make sure I tell you what it is like to use this feature when gaming.

Gaming's biggest cornerstone is the processor and the GT Neo 2 uses the top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is a bumped-up version of Snapdragon 865 Plus, which itself is a spruced-up Snapdragon 865 chipset. I did not spend much time with games, but I am looking forward to having a fantastic time playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. The phone's 5000mAh battery also looks promising and I hope it lasts at least a day. But, if it does not, the 65W fast charging will help to top the battery up in under 40 minutes.

The cameras on the GT Neo 2 look similar to what other GT phones have, so I do not have any out-of-the-line expectations. But that is not a bad thing because the photos from those phones look amazing. Yes, there are some problems with photos clicked in low light or some tricky angle, but that is the minor compromise here. I will be sure to tell you where exactly these cameras stand.

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes across as a solid phone for its price and it is going to be an amazing option for gamers. I will be back with a review in a few days, so stay tuned.