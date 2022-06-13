Realme V20 5G with Dimensity 700 chip launched, here are its price, specifications

Realme V20 5G is the latest addition to the company's China-exclusive lineup of phones. The all-new Realme V20 5G is a part of the V-series that has never made it outside of Realme's home market, China. It is a budget phone that uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which brings 5G connectivity to the phone. Realme's new V20 5G also has just two cameras on the back, aligned in a design that is similar to recent Oppo Reno-series phones.

This new V-series phone has been launched by Realme in the offline market, according to Gizmochina. So, the phone is not listed anywhere online. Interestingly, this phone was earlier speculated to arrive in China as the Realme V21, but the company seemingly had different plans.

Realme V20 5G price

The Realme V20 starts at CNY 999 in China. This translates to roughly Rs 11,300, which makes it a budget phone. Since Realme has never launched V-series phones outside of China, the V20 is also unlikely to arrive elsewhere. The Realme V20 comes in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue colours.