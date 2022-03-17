Redmi 10 India launch today: Price, features and everything else you should know

Redmi 10 will be launched in India later today. It will be the company's first affordable smartphone in a long time. While Redmi has already introduced the Note 11 series in India, it is yet to upgrade the number series and the Redmi 10 might be positioned as an option around the Rs 10,000-mark. The smartphone was initially teased during the Redmi Note 11 Pro series launch and the date was later confirmed through social media posts.

The Redmi number series has always been for providing value for money to the customers and the Redmi 10 is expected to take the legacy ahead. Redmi India has been teasing the phone for the past few days and here is a look at Redmi 10 prices, features and everything else ahead of the launch.

Redmi 10 is expected to have a 6nm Snapdragon chipset. This is likely to be the Snapdragon 680 SoC. Redmi recently used the same chipset on the Redmi Note 11. The device is also confirmed to feature "ultra-fast storage", which could be UFS 2.2. The poster shared by Redmi shows a device with a waterdrop notch on top of the display and thin bezels.

The microsite on Flipkart confirms the device's availability on the e-commerce platform. The phone is likely to have a fingerprint scanner at the back and a dual-camera setup. The LED flash is also located inside the camera block. The Redmi 10 is expected to have a 50-megapixel main camera at the back. It is expected to be accompanied by the 2-megapixel depth sensor. This means that Redmi might skip the wide angle sensor on the Redmi 10.

The phone is expected to run MIUI 13 based on Android 11 and should be available in different RAM variants. There are reports suggesting that it could be a rebranded variant of the Redmi 10C which was launched in Nigeria recently. The smartphone maker is expected to reveal other details about the phone during the launch event.