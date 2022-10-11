Redmi A1+ India launch set for October 14, key specifications confirmed

Redmi A1+ is all set to launch in India this week. The company announced on Tuesday that the Redmi A1+ will go official in the country on October 14. In its Twitter post, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer said that the Redmi A1+ will be 'made in India' and 'made for India'.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed most of the key specifications of the upcoming budget Redmi phone. The microsite shows that the smartphone will offer a leather texture finish design and come with three colour options - black, blue, and green.

The smartphone manufacturer further reveals that the Redmi A1+ will come with a waterdrop notch display with slim bezels on all sides. The microsite also reveals that the Redmi A1+ will come packed with a 5000mAh battery, dual rear camera system, and Android 12 support. The company hasn't revealed what processor will power the Redmi A1+ or even the specific camera details.

If reports are considered, the upcoming Redmi A1+ will be a slightly upgraded version of the recently launched Redmi A1, which launched in India last month. The Redmi A1 is priced at Rs 6499, which simply means that the Redmi A1+ will be priced slightly higher. No specific pricing details have been revealed yet but the phone is expected to fall under Rs 10,000 price bracket.

The Redmi A1 comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 1600x720 screen resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and runs on Android 12 Go Edition. The budget smartphone packs 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. On the camera front, the Redmi phone includes an 8-megapixel dual AI camera setup and has a 5-megapixel camera in front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support in the box.