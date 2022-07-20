Redmi K50i launched in India: Price, top features and everything else you need to know

Redmi has launched its new upper mid-range smartphone in India. The company has launched the Redmi K50i, which prioritises performance while aiming to offer an all-round experience. The Redmi K50i features a Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is also found in the likes of the OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G.

Redmi K50i also features a 144Hz display. It sports a triple-camera setup on the back as well. The device under Rs 30,000 competes against the likes of the iQOO Neo 6, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, Poco F4 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, etc.

Redmi K50i specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate support.\

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC



RAM: 6GB/ 8GB



Storage: 128GB/ 256GB

Software: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Rear camera: 64MP main camera + 8MP ultrawide camera + 2MP macro sensor

Front: 16MP

Battery: 5080 mAh with 67W fast charging support (charger provided in the box)

Redmi K50i: Top features

The Redmi K50i's LCD panel supports a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with HDR10 certification, Dolby Vision support.

The 6.6-inch fringe-field switching (FFS) LCD supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is claimed to offer a vivid viewing experience.

Redmi K50i's dual speakers come with Dolby Atmos support. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi K50i features Liquid Cooling technology 2.0 along with a 7-layer graphite and vapour chamber for thermal management.

The phone has a polycarbonate back. It weighs 200 grams and is 8.87mm thick.

Redmi K50i uses a Samsung GW1 64MP sensor for the main camera.

Redmi K50i India price

Redmi K50i price in India starts at Rs 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. It also arrives in an 8GB + 256GB model, which is priced at Rs 28,999. The phone comes in Phantom Blue, Quick Silver and Stealth Black colours. It will go on sale starting July 23 via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Amazon India and retail stores.