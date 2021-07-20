Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch today: Price, features, livestream, and more

Xiaomi will launch its new Note 10 series smartphone Redmi Note 10T 5G in India on Tuesday afternoon. This will be the fifth Redmi Note 10 series smartphone in India but, the first ever from the sub-brand to feature 5G connectivity. The line-up already includes the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S. The new smartphone, however, will compete with the Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 5G.

Interestingly, the smartphone is tipped to be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G which has already been launched in India as the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The Redmi phone is expected to come with similar features but, should have a different design language than the Poco handset. Some of its features should include 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate and Dimensity 700 SoC.

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch livestream

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will be launched in India during an online only event. The livestream of the Redmi Note 10T 5G launch will be available on Xiaomi's YouTube channel, website and social media handles. The smartphone will be sold via Amazon in addition to Mi platforms after the launch. You can also check Redmi Note 10T 5G price and features on India Today Tech after the launch.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India (expected)

It will be very interesting to see where Xiaomi positions the Redmi Note 10T 5G in the Indian market. It has already covered most price points between Rs 12,499 and Rs 21,999 with the existing Redmi Note 10 series smartphones. There are reports suggesting that the Redmi Note 10T price in India might be kept at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. This might be clubbed with few launch offers.

Redmi Note 10T 5G features and specifications (expected)

Redmi Note 10T is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1100nits brightness. The smartphone should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera system which may include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies. The smartphone should feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like most Xiaomi phones these days.

It may run Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.