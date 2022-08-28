Reliance Jio likely to reveal 5G launch details on August 29, here's what you need to know

5G is already available in the global markets and India is yet to experience it. If you have been waiting for the launch of 5G, then you might be happy to know that the release is not too far away. However, 5G will initially be rolled out in select cities, and in a phased manner. But, the question that everyone has been asking is when will 5G arrive in India?

Well, Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has finally given a possible date for this. He announced that the 5G services should be launched by October 12 and then it will gradually reach more cities and towns. Earlier this month, Airtel claimed that it will commence 5G deployment in August 2022. But, we haven't heard about it from the telecom giant.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, is expected to make an announcement for 5G launch on August 29 at its AGM event. Here, we could also see the launch of the Jio 5G phone, according to the rumour mill.

The telecom minister has also said that the price of 5G plans will definitely be affordable. So, with this, a lot of people will be able to experience the faster 5G network without burning a hole in the pocket. The government is aiming to roll out the service to all corners of the country in the next 2-3 years.

5G services should first be made in the top 13 cities that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has suggested. These include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. However, Reliance Jio has plans to release it first in only 9 cities and then in 1,000 cities.

