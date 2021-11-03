Samsung follows Apple yet again, brings new feature to its web browser right after Safari update on iOS 15

The Apple vs Samsung debate is never ending, but lately it seems like the latter is taking cues from Apple for several of its products and services. A recent example is being pointed out on the internet now, wherein Samsung has apparently followed in the footsteps of Apple for its web browsing experience.

Apple recently started rolling out the iOS 15 update to its iPhones. The update brings several changes to the company's Safari web browser. One such allows iPhone users to set the address bar at the bottom of the web browser, as opposed to its usual position at the top of the screen. Samsung seems to have been inspired by this idea now.

Note that the idea is not new, as Apple is not the first one to have introduced it to its user base. Several web browsers already offer you the option to switch the address bar to the bottom of your phone. Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox Preview and Vivaldi are some of the noted ones among these. The idea is to give easier access to the address bar for the users while web browsing.

So why is Samsung getting trolled?

That is because the company brought the feature to its own Samsung Internet browser right after Apple introduced it to Safari with iOS 15. An update to the Samsung Internet beta app has started rolling out to Samsung smartphones and gives an option to the users to shift the address bar on the mobile web browser to the bottom, much like Safari.

Samsung Internet users can find this option in the Layout and Menu settings within the browser. A new "Address bar position" option will let users choose between the classic web browser layout with the address bar on top and the new style with the address bar at the bottom of the screen.

As pointed out by Dan Seifert from The Verge in a recent tweet, the two browsers look exactly similar once the option is enabled on both. In case you wonder if Samsung came up with the idea on its own or was inspired by the updated Safari browser, well, you don't really have to.