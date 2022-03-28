Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch is set for April 2, here's how much it may cost

Samsung has announced that it will launch its latest Galaxy M33 5G smartphone in India on April 2. Amazon has already published a dedicated page for the product, which shows that the new mid-range Samsung phone will come with a high refresh rate display, a massive battery, a 5nm chipset, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung phone.

It will be a successor to the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone, which was launched back in August last year. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to start at around Rs 20,000, considering its predecessor was initially offered in the same price range. Currently, the M32 is available for as low as Rs 14,999. In Europe, the Galaxy M33 is reportedly selling for EUR 349 (around Rs 29,000). But, the device is expected to cost a lot less in the Indian market. The upcoming Samsung phone will likely be on sale via Amazon.

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy M33 5G in Europe and the Indian variant is expected to have the same features and design, as suggested by the teasers. The Amazon listing has so far confirmed that the device will feature a quad rear camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery under the hood. Samsung has also provided support for 25W fast charging and the company has also confirmed that it will not bundle a charger in the box. This will be the second mid-range Samsung phone that won't ship with a charger.

The teasers have confirmed that the smartphone will offer a big 120Hz display, which will operate at Full HD+ resolution. The panel will also be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It will have a waterdrop-style notched display design and a headphone jack at the bottom. Samsung is also claiming that the Galaxy M33 5G also features a Power Cool technology for better heat dissipation.

The listing also asserts that the device will come with a RAM Plus feature, which basically means that you will be able to extend RAM by up to 16Gb using the phone's internal storage. The device will be offered in two configurations, including 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The rest of the details are still under wraps.

In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is sold with a 6.6-inch panel, which is LCD. This is a bit surprising considering its predecessor has an AMOLED screen. The Amazon listing nowhere mentions whether this one has an LCD or AMOLED. Under the hood, there is Samsung's Exynos 1280 SoC, which is also powering the recently launched Galaxy A 53 smartphone.

As for photography, there is a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, you will find a single 8-megapixel camera on the front. It is running on the latest Android 12 OS out of the box.