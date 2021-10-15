Smart robots with big guns are closer than you think

Quadruped robot dogs are being tested to help soldiers with reconnaissance tasks and urban combat tests. Spot, a rather popular quadruped dog built by Google-owned US firm Boston Dynamics was recently tested by the French military to navigate a terrain that would challenge wheeled or treaded robots. Spot had cameras and could be remote-controlled. It has four legs that navigate terrain that challenge wheeled or threaded robots. As per reports, the 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida became the first unit in the Department of Defense to use quadrupedal robots in regular operations last year.

Now, a US firm, Ghost Robotics, has built a quadruped robot called the Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles (QUGVs). However, the robot is not a harmless machine assisting soldiers and helping them direct through swampy areas. QUGV has been equipped with a custom gun by small arms specialists Sword International. The rifle, which is a 6.5mm Creedmoor sniper, is termed SPUR, which is short for Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle. It has a 30x optical zoom, thermal camera for targeting in the dark, and an effective range of 1,200 meters, The Verge reported. SPUR has been designed to fit onto a variety of robotic platforms.

The weaponised machine has raised concerns among groups like Campaign to Stop Killer Reports aiming for the preemptive ban of lethal autonomous weapon systems, or LAWS but as per reports, the US does not have any policy that prohibits their development or deployment.

The machine was shown for the first time at the Association of the United States Army's 2021 annual conference earlier this week. As of now, it is not clear if the companies plan to make the combination of the weaponized robot up for sale, but the marketing copy of Sword reads, "The SWORD Defense Systems SPUR is the future of unmanned weapon systems, and that future is now," indicating that it could go for the sale in the future.

The report notes that other than a reconnaissance, manufacturers are experimenting to use them for more use cases like remote video and mapping, mobile cell towers, to defuse bombs, or to detect chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear matter. Earlier this year, Boston Dynamics' robot Atlas was seen doing parkour and free running skills inside a room. Atlas could also be seen jumping over obstacles and doing backflips.