Sony postpones its vlogging camera launch and apologies for choosing Japan invasion date

We had reported earlier that Sony would announce a new ZV-series vlogging camera on July 7. The Japanese camera maker has now postponed the camera launch after getting thumped by Chinese netizens. This is because July 7, 2021, marks the 84th anniversary of Japan's invasion of China. The former country's incursion into China prompted the Second Sino-Japanese War.

The Chinese netizens couldn't hold back their anger upon learning the camera launch date. Many of them were posting on Weibo (Chinese micro-blogging website), which is why Sony China had to publish an official notice saying that the product launch had been canceled. The company also apologised for choosing such a day.

"Our company attaches great importance to the concerns of the majority of netizens! Our company originally planned to release new products at the domestic professional exhibition on 7-10 of this month, and broadcast the new product introduction video online on the first day of the exhibition. Due to our poor work arrangements, we have caused misunderstanding and confusion in the selection of the date," writes Sony China. "We apologize for this and cancel the related event arrangements as soon as possible!"

Sony India has also taken down its Tweet where it revealed details of the virtual event. The new camera, rumouredly called Sony ZV-E10, was supposed to launch today, on July 7, at 7:30 PM. But the tweet is no longer available.

Similarly, the scheduled livestream on Sony's official YouTube channel has been updated with a new message that reads, "The July 7th new camera announcement has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon."

Interestingly, Sony Europe tried to screen the actual reason for the camera users. As reported by Tech Radar, UK, the company said that the virtual event has been postponed "due to the availability status for certain parts". Although anyone would believe it, knowing that the technology industry has been hit by supply shortages. Anyway, we do know the reason behind delaying the camera launch and hope that Sony will announce the new date really soon.

As for the new camera, we expect it to be the second ZV-series camera for professional video content creators. While it may borrow some features from the Sony ZV-1, the new camera will also boast 4K recording capabilities at up to 25FPS on a XAVC-S video format.