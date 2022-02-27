Starlink active in Ukraine says Elon Musk as Russian invasion disrupts internet

As Ukrainians called for help Space X CEO Elon Musk responded by delivering SpaceX's Starlink broadband internet service to Ukraine. As Ukraine copes with the Russian invasion on the streets, most of the eastern European nation's internet connection has been disrupted.

Elon Musk tweeted saying, "The Star Link service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

Previously, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, requested Musk through Twitter to activate the Starlink Broadband service.

"While you try to colonize Mars, Russia try to occupy Ukraine!" Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted. "While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

Cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks said Ukraine has seen a "series of significant disruptions to internet service" since Thursday when Russia launched military operations in the country.

"Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet" according to the company.

Starlink currently operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide satellite-based internet access across the planet.

SpaceX also recently helped Tonga, a tiny Pacific island connect to the Starlink internet after a volcanic eruption severed the island nation's fiber optic cable and disrupted communications.

Unprovoked Russian military attacks have been taking place against Ukraine since early Thursday morning, under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As of Saturday, Ukraine's military was engaged to keep Russian soldiers at bay in the capital city of Kyiv.