Tecno Camon 18T with 48-megapixel selfie camera launched

Tecno continues to expand its Camon 18 series with the addition of the latest Tecno Camon 18T. The lineup consists of standard, Pro, Premier, and Camon 18i variants. Tecno's Camon 18T sports the looks of the more premium Camon 18 models and relies on MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset.

The smartphone comes with a 6.80-inch Full HD+ touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Tecno Camon 18T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. The Tecno Camon 18T is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Tecno Camon 18T back panel houses a rectangular camera module. With a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera; a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The rear camera setup has autofocus. The smartphone has a front selfie and video calling camera that is 48-megapixels.

The smartphone comes with a side-facing fingerprint scanner which also doubles up as a power button. The 4G phone runs on Android 11 out of the box with HiOS on top of it.

The Tecno Camon 18T supports dual SIM cards and the smartphone has slots for two Nano SIMs cards. The Tecno Camon 18T measures 168.86 x 76.67 x 8.95mm. It bears a plastic body and has been launched in Iris purple, Dusk Gray, and Ceramic White colour options.

The various connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GPRS, FM radio, and OTG. Sensors on board include a g-sensor, ambient light sensor, and distance sensor. The smartphone is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner and features an AI voice assistant support as well.

The Tecno Camon 18T is priced at PKR 28,999 (approx. Rs. 12,000) in Pakistan.