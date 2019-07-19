TikTok's new feature lets you share videos with WhatsApp contacts

TikTok is one of the fastest growing social media apps in India. Despite the initial ban and controversies surrounding it, popularity of the Chinese app continues to grow in India. TikTok is now aiming to not just be the number one social media video app but also wants to take on WhatsApp. To increase its user base, TikTok is simplifying the way users share TikTok videos with their contacts on WhatsApp, thereby expanding the video app's reach.

The video platform is testing a new Discover tab in place of 'search tab' to make it easier for the user to find engaging content. The Discover tab was first spotted by tech leaker Jane Manchun Wong who said TikTok was also experimenting with a dedicated WhatsApp shortlist of friends. The new WhatsApp Friends tab will let you to quickly send videos to individuals.

TikTok is testing "Send to" section on Share UI, allowing sharing videos to individual WhatsApp friends pic.twitter.com/lBWRH6trcP - Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 18, 2019

Wong also shared a screenshot of TikTok user interface where a new 'WhatsApp Friends' icon can be seen. TikTok already had a feature that allowed app users to share videos on WhatsApp. But, the new execution simply acts as shortcut and WhatsApp users will now see more TikTok videos appearing on their chat sections and status feed.

Besides, TikTok is also letting its users connect their profile to the Google and Facebook accounts. This feature will make it possible for users to sign in to TikTok accounts with their Facebook and Google profiles.

Edited By: Udit Verma

(T.E.C.H.)

