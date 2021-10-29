Top 5 tech companies earned over $72 billion in last 3 months, enough to buy a cake for everyone on Earth

We all have wondered how much money companies like Facebook or Google make. After all, they give away most of their services for free. Or just how much money a company like Apple makes, selling its premium and expensive gadgets. A lot if you take a look at the recent quarterly results of the top tech companies. The five biggest of them -- Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon -- declared their quarterly results this week and we can see that collectively, they earned over $72 billion (around Rs 5 lakh crore) in just three months.

So just how much is $72 billion? Here is something that will help you imagine it: this is enough money to buy everyone on Earth a cake. Or in other words, if a new-age Marie-Antoinette says "Let them eat cake," the top 5 tech companies can make it happen in an instant.

Okay, moving beyond the cake, let's take a quick look at what the top 5 tech companies have declared in terms of their profit and revenue in the last three months.

Apple revenue and profit

Let us start with the technology behemoth that is named after a fruit. Apple has since long been the most valued company in the world. It recently posted its quarterly earnings for the bygone quarter of 2021. The earnings call recorded a massive revenue of $83.4 billion for the company. Out of this, it managed to garner a net profit of $20.6 billion.

Note that this figure was marred by the ongoing chip shortage in the world. During the earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared that had it not been for a supply constraint of chipsets, this figure would have been bigger by another $6 billion.

Microsoft revenue and profit

The age-old technology major that has taught the world how to use computers enjoys the top positions among the biggest companies in the world. In its recent earnings call, Microsoft recorded $45.32 billion in revenue from July to September this year. Of this, $20.5 billion was its net income, meaning pure profit for the company.

Alphabet revenue and profit

Ask Google the most universal answer to any question today. Naturally, the company enjoys top revenue numbers because of this irreplaceable service. The technology major recorded a revenue of $65.1 billion during the quarter that ended last month. Its net income stood at $18.94 billion.

Amazon revenue and profit

Brainchild of Jeff Bezos, who long enjoyed the title of the richest man on Earth, Amazon has not had an ideal quarter this year. Even then, the sheer magnitude of its operations is enough to put it on this list. The company generated a revenue of $110.8 billion from July to September this year. Of this, its net income was limited to $3.2 billion.

Facebook revenue and profit

To call it Facebook or Meta, your choice. The fact remains that the company is raking in enormous revenue through several of its businesses that empower communications throughout the world. The company recorded a revenue of $29.01 billion in the bygone quarter. Of this, it had a net income of $9.19 billion.

Money, money and more money

A collective look at these earnings shows us that the net income generated by the top five technology companies in the world amounted to $72.43 billion or around Rs 5,42,038 crore. Remember that this is the net profit by the firms within the last three months.

To give you a context on the magnitude of this figure, this cumulative amount is more than the GDP of at least 100 plus countries of the world, as per the data by the World Bank.

If we were to divide it amongst the individual, each of the 775 crore humans living on Earth (as per the World Bank) would get Rs 700 each. That means if these companies decide to distribute their last three months' earnings to all of us, we will be able to buy a delicious cake for ourselves. Now that will be some way of celebrating the growth of technology, right?