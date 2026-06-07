Trump's AI adviser Sriram Krishnan to leave White House, hints at new mission

Indian-American technology entrepreneur and White House AI adviser Sriram Krishnan on Sunday announced that he will leave his role in the Trump administration at the end of this month, saying he plans to continue working on some of the biggest artificial intelligence challenges facing the United States.

"I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break, I'll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later)," Krishnan wrote in a post on X.

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🇺🇸🚀 SOME NEWS: I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later).



It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the… — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) June 6, 2026

Krishnan has been involved in the Trump administration's efforts to develop a national framework for regulating artificial intelligence as policymakers in Washington grapple with the opportunities and security risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

Calling his government service "the privilege of a lifetime", Krishnan thanked President Donald Trump and several senior administration officials.

"First and foremost, it has been an honor to serve under President @realDonaldTrump. Without his leadership, we would not be leading in the AI race," he said.

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He also credited White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, saying: "His continuing advocacy for America winning on AI has been and continues to be crucial."

Krishnan highlighted several achievements during his tenure, including helping to architect and publish the American AI Action Plan, advancing AI acceleration partnerships aimed at strengthening the American AI ecosystem globally, and contributing to the National AI Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence executive order.

He also pointed to efforts to promote the US AI ecosystem internationally through engagements with allies, including AI summits in France and India and state visits to the UK and the Middle East.

Reflecting on the future, Krishnan said the past 18 months had given him "a front row seat to this critical moment on AI facing America and our allies."

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"Whether it is energy, data centers, or a clear path for Americans to experience the benefits of AI, there are many tough issues we all need to navigate together," he wrote. "I plan on building institutions that help tackle some of those challenges for America and its allies."

Krishnan thanked a long list of administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others.

He also expressed gratitude to his wife, investor Aarthi Ramamurthy, saying: "None of this would be possible without her."

"This journey has been the privilege of a lifetime and has shown me how special this country is and how it needs all of us to contribute in anyway we can - and I plan on continuing to do just that," Krishnan said.

