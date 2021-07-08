Twitter executives reveal why some users are not getting verification badges despite fulfilling criteria

Twitter had rolled out its verification application a couple of months ago. The form with new guidelines and rules was re-launched after the entire verification process was halted in 2017. Twitter also shared the category-specific eligibility criteria. But soon after the process kicked off, many users, primarily journalists, had complained of not getting verification badges despite fulling all the criteria. However, the Twitter verification team has now listed the possible reasons why some verification requests were rejected.

Twitter communications team hosted a Space to answer some of the most common questions related to verification. In the Space, the verification team of Twitter consisting of B Byrne, Ryan Collado and Sarah Husain were present to address the common concerns related to verification on Twitter.

It has been over a month that Twitter has re-launched its verification process, but some users have still not received the verification application form on their profile. Addressing why some people have not received the form yet, Ryan Collado from Twitter's Product team said that the micro-blogging site needs to fix certain issues before resuming the roll out. "At Twitter we generally roll out new features incrementally, which allows us to get feedback, fixing issues as we go along. And ultimately optimise the experience before we roll out to everyone. Verification is no different. As of today, we've rolled out the application to roughly 50% of customers since launch, we've captured a tonne of feedback along the way and we're currently in the process of addressing several known issues, a lot of which we'll be talking about today, before resuming rollout," he said.

Another common issue that has been brought to light by the media personnel on Twitter primarily is the rejection of verification requests. Many senior journalists took to Twitter to reveal that their verification requests were rejected despite fulfilling the criteria. Talking about why some people are getting rejected, Bryne from the Product team said that a lot of journalists have been getting rejected in their verification applications because of technical issues or small problems with their application, not because they're not notable. Journalists are required to link their publications to their bio but most profiles do not have that. This is one of the common reasons why some journalists are getting rejected.

It is also important for a journalist to make sure that the publication they write for is verified on Twitter. If they are freelancing, they can share the links from verified publications. But if the news outlet is not notable, Twitter will not verify the journalist working for that organization.

"Another common mistake we've seen is providing an email address that cannot be used to link the applicant's account to the notability evidence that they provided. So for example, you may have provided a link to your author page on the official website of a verified news organisation, which is great. But if you have provided your personal email address as the authenticity evidence, and it's not referenced on your author page, your request will be denied because ultimately we won't be able to reliably link your account to the notability evidence," Collado said. He further added that Twitter is improving the process and making it simpler to understand the process based on the feedback it is getting.

Twitter verification also does not depend on follower count. Sarah Hussain from the Policy team of Twitter said that the follower count is never the reason for someone to be verified but just one of the ways. In the days to come, Twitter will tell users via email why their verification process was rejected.