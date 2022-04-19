Twitter may never let you forget about the tweets you have edited

Twitter users will finally get that one feature they have always wanted- the edit button. Years after former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the micro-blogging site may never get an edit button, Twitter proved him wrong by announcing that it would. It is in fact working on the edit button and, as per sources, Twitter will keep a record of all the tweets even if you have used the edit button.

Tipster Jane Manchun Wong has reported that Twitter will create a new tweet when you hit the edit button instead of mutating the existing tweet. "Looks like Twitter's approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit," Wong tweeted.

This clearly means that while you may forget what changes you have made to a tweet, Twitter will never forget them. Now it is not clear whether Twitter would keep the record for its own use or whether the information about the edited tweet would be accessed by all followers or just the account holder. How Twitter plans to deal with its edit button is something we can only know once the feature is rolled out to the users. The reports also suggest that users may only get access to the feature if they pay for it. Meaning, Twitter could only make it available to the Twitter Blue users.

Previously, Twitter had posted on its official account that it is working on a new edit button. Twitter also refused to give credit to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's poll on whether the social media site should get an edit button or not. While Twitter working on an edit button is delightful news for users, it raises some security concerns that Twitter needs to address before rolling out the edit button.

Talking about the safety concerns, Twitter's VP of Consumer Products, Jay Sullivan, had previously tweeted, "Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again.Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work.