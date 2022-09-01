Twitter to allow users to edit posts soon; details here

Microblogging platform Twitter has started testing the 'Edit Tweet' feature. Twitter, in a blog post, said that the editable tweets will be available later this month. "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button. This is happening and you'll be okay," the tweet stated.

“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.” the blog post read.

The test will be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. "Later this month, we’ll be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers. As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter. The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet," the blog post further stated.

Twitter Blue is the platform's paid subscription service available in only a few countries. The feature is not yet available in India.

Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it is posted. Through the Edit tweet feature, users can do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.

