Twitter's Jack Dorsey trolls Facebook amid six-hour mega outage

Twitter Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey trolled Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giants like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp after they suffered a massive outage on Monday.

Responding to a post on Twitter, which was functioning pretty well at the time Zuckerberg's teams were trying to put things back on track, Dorsey enquired about the price of the 'facebook.com' domain, the information about which was shared by a user named Chad Loder.

Loder shared a screenshot that said 'Facebook.com' is no longer part of the DNS records, which immediately went viral on social media. Of course, this information was incorrect as DNS servers and records are not accessible. DNS A (address) indicates the IP address of a given domain.

The Twitter user said someone "nuked" the DNS A and AAA records for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and that their domain names were now made available for sale. He also shared the screenshot, which said "facebook.com is for sale! This domain is listed for sale at one of our partner sites".

According to reports, the domain name was available for a brief period on DomainTools, probably because the DNS might have been hijacked during the blackout. However, the problem was solved as the listing was removed soon.

"A third-party, which does not own facebook.com tried to list it on Uniregistry.com and we included it in search results," GoDaddy, the company that runs the Uniregistry market, told The Mac Observer. The company said the third party never owned the domain so it was not at the risk. It also said the issue is not related to the problem Facebook experienced during the outage.

