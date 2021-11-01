Vi announces plans to test 5G-based solutions on aerial traffic management and motion capture system

Vodafone Idea will test 5G-based solutions on aerial traffic management and motion capture system, as part of its ongoing 5G trials on government allocated 5G spectrum. Vi has partnered with startups including Vizzbee Robotics Solution and Tweek Labs -- winners of the 5G Hackathon organised by IMC 2020 along with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Last year, DoT had announced a 5G Hackathon to identify relevant India-focused ideas that can be converted into 5G solutions. 5G Hackathon provided a platform to select the best solutions that can be tested and offer mentorship and support from the Hackathon partners.





The company noted that through its partnership with Vizzbee Robotics, Vi will trial Unmanned Aerial Traffic Management (UTM) and the Management Server (Aerobridge) using 5G Network to validate solutions such as stream live video frames from the UAV over the network, demonstrate the public safety and law enforcement application for ground personnel, perform real-time analytics from the data captured via drones, amongst others.



Vi's collaboration with Tweek Labs will test a full-bodied motion capture suit using 5G technology, which can be an effective solution for sports training as it helps monitor performance of athletes.

Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "In line with our endeavor to support Government's initiative of Digital India, we at VIL are committed to empower start-ups to grow through innovation and design. We believe in partnering with the best and most innovative technology providers which can help us deliver solutions to enhance business outcomes for our customers. We are conducting 5G trials to identify a range of India-specific use cases that can accelerate the achievement of Smart Cities, Smart Enterprises and Smart Citizens. As a leader in enterprise solutions segment, Vi will extend support and mentorship to Vizzbee Robotics Solution and Tweek Labs in testing their solutions on our 5G network." he further added.

Meanwhile, Airtel has rolled out the 5G for Business initiative to demonstrate a wide range of enterprise-grade use cases using high-speed and low latency networks. Airtel is collaborating with leading global consulting and technology companies such as Accenture, AWS, CISCO, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to work with industry-leading brands such as Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart and several leading manufacturing companies to test 5G based solutions.



