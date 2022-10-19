Vintage item? Someone just purchased a factory sealed original iPhone for Rs 32 Lakh 

Apple has a very loyal fanbase for its devices, especially for iPhones. That is well. And we have also seen people going crazy, and queuing up for hours, to buy the latest iPhone from Apple. So, it is no wonder that recently when an original iPhone, still in its unopened box, from 2007 went up in auction, the bidders were ready to shell out big money to get the vintage piece. The phone, which was launched in 2007 at a starting price of $599 (around Rs 49,200 in value now) was sold for $39,339 (around Rs 32,34,000) in the auction.

If you see it from another perspective, it seems that the unopened iPhone proved to be an excellent investment option for its owner.

In the recent auction by LCG Auction in LA, a sealed first-generation 8GB variant iPhone was sold for $39,339.60 (around Rs 32,34,000). The first-gen iPhone was first launched in 2007 for a price of $599 (around Rs 49,200). But after 19 years, the same phone was valued 65 times higher than its original price.

Reports noted that the 2007 iPhone had the initial bid of $2,500 (Rs 2,05,500) and remained at $10,000 (around Rs 8,21,990) for the first two days at LCG Auctions. But on the last day a new and higher bid came for the device. It was finally sold for the highest bid of $39,339.60.

Earlier this year, An unopened first-generation 2007 iPhone in a sealed box was sold for $35,000 (nearly Rs 28 lakh) in an auction by RR Auction. The auction also put up an Apple-1 circuit board hand-soldered by Apple co-founder Steve "Woz" Wozniak for sale. That computer was sold for $677,196 (around Rs 5,57,62,485).

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs launched the first iPhone on January 9, 2007. The first-gen iPhone featured touchscreen, camera and Web-browsing capabilities and more. It went on sale after 5 months. It is considered a game changer for not just the phone market but also the entire technology industry as its touch-based interface and the concept of "computer in hands" entirely revolutionized the way people access and use the internet. This is probably the reason the importance that the original iPhone enjoys, why the phone from 2007 was sold at such a high price in the auction.

