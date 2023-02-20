Vivo V27 series to be launched on March 1; check expected price and specifications

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday revealed the official date for its next big launch in India - the V27 series. The series is expected to include - Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, and Vivo V27e on March 1 at 12 PM IST.

This comes days after the launch date was accidentally revealed on Flipkart, which is where the phone will be available exclusively apart from the company's official online and offline store.

In the teaser video posted by the company on its Twitter handle, the phone is seemingly slimmer than its predecessor, the Vivo V26 series. The company also mentioned features like the 120Hz 3D Curved Display of the smartphone.

Vivo V27 Specifications

From the leaks so far, the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro will have 60-degree screen curvature displays with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, at least a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an FHD+ resolution.

The Vivo V27 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, the Pro version will ship with the Dimensity 8200 chipset. Both models are likely to come with Android 13 OS.

The Vivo V27 series is rumoured to come with the latest Sony IMX766V primary sensor on the back with OIS support. Both models will come with a color-changing glass back design. The Vivo V27 and V27 Pro will come in two storage variants– 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the V27 is expected to cost around Rs 35,000 and the Vivo V27 Pro will be in the range of Rs 40,000.

The series may once again feature a distinct colour-changing tech. Vivo introduced the colour-changing back panel on the V23 Pro (2021) and the V25 series last year. Vivo explained the phone uses a "fluorite AG glass" design that transforms the colour to a blueish hue under UV light.