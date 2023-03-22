Vodafone Idea launches self-KYC for new SIM connection, here is everything you need to know

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a self-KYC (know your customer) process for users who want a new prepaid or postpaid SIM. The new process is aimed to simplify the onboarding of new customers who were earlier required to visit the retail store to complete the physical KYC process.

Vi, in accordance with the new guidelines laid out by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is now enabling new users to get a new SIM connection anytime, anywhere with convenience of doorstep delivery. The DoT guidelines earlier ordered the mobile operators to ease the KYC process and initiate home delivery of new connections after verifying users through self verification using aadhaar or any other eligible document stored in Digilocker.

"Vi's Self KYC system is based on DoT (Department of Telecommunications)-mandated guidelines and enables customers to access a new connection anytime from anywhere with the added advantage of SIM delivery at the doorstep," Vi said in a statement.

Notably, the self KYC process has been initially launched in Kolkata and Karnataka and will be gradually rolled out PAN India in coming months. Once available, all the prepaid or postpaid customers will be easily able to order a new SIM online, select their desired plan and complete everything self-KYC at the comfort of homes.

How to do self KYC for Vodafone connection

- In order to initiate Self-KYC to get a new connection of Vodafone Idea, you will have to visit the official website of Vi- myvi.in/

- Now click on the New Connection section and follow the steps to start the process.

- Select the desired number and plan and complete the self-KYC process.

- Notably, the process will require Aadhaar authentication from the UIDAI official website.

- To authenticate, you will need to capture a live photo and a live video of 10 seconds.

- After completing the digital authentication, place the order.

- Vi will deliver your SIM card at your step.

- However, to receive delivery, you will need to authenticate your ID by giving the OTP to the delivery executive.

Why KYC is mandatory to get new SIM

Meanwhile, the telecom operators have made the KYC process mandatory during the new connection process to verify the identity and address of their customers. It also ensures the safety and security of both the service provider and the customer.

The KYC process is also done to prevent the misuse of telecom services and to ensure that the customer is genuine and not using a fake identity. Additionally, KYC helps in preventing fraudulent activities like identity theft, money laundering, and terrorism financing. It also helps telecom providers comply with regulatory requirements and maintain accurate records of their customers.