What to expect from 2023 in tech? From the most expensive iPhone to AI takeover!

The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster year for tech and has served as something of a stepping stone for “extended reality”.... After all, we saw announcements and launches of numerous AR, VR and MR-related products. Though the tech industry remains divided on Meta and its metaverse plans one thing is for sure that we can expect more launches by start-ups as well as big tech companies in 2023 in the virtual reality space.

It all starts in January with CES in Vegas, followed by Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona in the following month- brands will be sharing their AR, VR, and mixed-reality plans at these marquee events.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has already committed to investing billions in the metaverse. But the proof is in the pudding. We are hoping to get a glimpse of it with the launch of the Metaquest 3 along with more pragmatic use cases of Zuckerberg’s metaverse.

Apple is also rumoured to be entering the extended reality space by launching a high-end mixed-reality headset by mid-2023.

Whereas Sony is expected to launch its PlayStation VR2 headset in February 2023, again a much talked about headset in the gaming community along with an PS5 Pro.

AI or Artificial Intelligence really became a buzzword in the later months of 2022.

Artificial Intelligence really came into its own when ChatGPT shook the internet with its endless use cases. Many netizens were worried that AI will take away jobs and others had concerns about its security and credibility. Either way, it's the sort of promising tech, if used in the right way can augment existing processes and enhance productivity. It will most certainly be a headlining trend to look out for in 2023.

Though 2022 was not necessarily the year for crypto and NFTs, it did cast light on web3 alternatives and decentralisation of platforms. It was Mastadon that quickly rose to popularity and going forward in 2023 Mastodon and this decentralisation trend is only set to expand.

And it’s not just Mastodon, users are also flocking to other Web3 alternatives like Lens and Minds. There’s also Nostr, which has the support of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

However, the idea remains the same - a decentralised social network, which is not one platform nor owned by one person or a firm.

At Tech Today, we are also excited about a bunch of launches in 2023:

For starters, there's the iPhone 15 Ultra which is rumored to be the most expensive iPhone ever with a $200 jump in price from iPhone Pro Max.

But it is also expected to be the year of foldable. Until now Samsung may have dominated the foldable space but in 2023, Samsung will face competition from Chinese players which are expected to expand the rollout of foldable beyond their home market.

The Oppo Find N2 series is much awaited and reports suggest it could be coming to India soon. The Oppo Find N was exclusively on Tech Today and certainly did impress but the device was only launched in China. The rumor mills have been working in overdrive with news of Google launching a foldable in their Pixel line with stock Android which could potentially be a game-changer. It turns out foldable might just turn out to be the “next big thing.” in 2023.

Samsung too would be launching its flagship S23 series in February. But tech enthusiasts are most excited about a mid-2023 launch of the much-awaited smartphone by Elon Musk - the Tesla Pi phone. This device is rumored to work on Mars, have Neuralink compatibility, mine cryptocurrencies, and will be the first-ever satellite phone available for the masses. Looks like Elon is all set to dominate headlines yet again in 2023!

In 2022 some of us got a taste of 5G but it’s only available on select networks and circles in India. Given the plethora of 5 G-ready devices in the market and the buzz around 5G since its launch, 2023 is perhaps the year when the technology will become ubiquitous (and hopefully be affordable too!)