WhatsApp apps for Windows, macOS in the works, to bring voice and video call features to desktop users

WhatsApp seems to be doubling down on its efforts to improve the chat app experience across platforms. After working on its multi-device feature as part of its linked device option, the Meta-owned firm is now reportedly developing dedicated apps for various platforms, including macOS and the Universal Windows Platform or UWP.

The development has been shared in a new report by WABetaInfo, which spotted the new WhatsApp apps under work. The publication mentions that the apps are meant to improve the WhatsApp experience on desktop computers, whether it uses a macOS or a Windows operating system. The apps are under development at present and thus are not available for the public.

The report also cites a recent tweet that provides a preview of what's in the making. The WhatsApp desktop app can be seen in action on a Windows 11 platform in an image shared by Twitter user ALumia_Italia. The image shows a refreshed and much cleaner interface for WhatsApp on Windows 11. This comes with simpler icons and placement of features from what is seen on the web version of WhatsApp for desktops.

The chat section on the left, for instance, comes with fewer options than the ones on WhatsApp Web. this keeps the app centred and very very simple to look at and operate. The chat window is more or less the same, though there is one major difference. As seen in the preview image of the UWP WhatsApp, the new app will allow users to make voice and video calls right through their computers.

WhatsApp Beta app on Windows 11 (Image: Twitter/ ALumia_Italia)

This will be a big add-on to WhatsApp's functionality, as it stands for desktops at present. There is also a Feedback option on the bottom left of the app, though it is expected to be there only for the Beta version of the app. The Beta version is indicated right next to the WhatsApp branding on the top left of the app, as seen in the image.

We can expect similar functionality from the WhatsApp app being created for macOS. WABetaInfo reports that the apps are being made for both macOS Catalyst and UWP. Both platforms allow developers to create apps for multiple devices. macOS Catalyst, for instance, can be used to create apps for both iOS and macOS, while UWP apps can run on Windows 10+ as well as Xbox.

With this, WhatsApp will certainly have a much wider and more platform-efficient presence on more devices than ever. Letting people use these devices as their primary WhatsApp interface, through the under-test multi-device support, will further help ease the use of the chat app for several users. Allowing voice and video calls on it will likely also complete the list of things you could ask from WhatsApp for your app experience on computers.