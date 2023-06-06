Whatsapp down! Web-version crashes for many users

Instant messaging app Whatsapp's services hit a snag in India on Monday late evening. Users took to Twitter to confirm the outage.

Downdetector, an online tool to report outages saw over 800 reports on the website since 11:23 PM. Users reported issues with Whatsapp Web.

Me opening twitter to see if whatsapp web is failing for everybody or just me#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/DUYvRvtoWH — Amr Osama (@Amrosama57) June 5, 2023

Me opening Twitter to see if #whatsapp isn’t working for anyone else pic.twitter.com/ZmS4LHMaRM — Lorden (@lordenv3) June 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Whatsapp has been going through an overhaul. Over the past few weeks, the Meta-owned messaging app has introduced a slew of updates. The app has lately revived its layout, improved security features, fixed bugs and more.

The update is available in the latest beta version of the app. Hence, people who are using the latest version of the beta for Android will be able to experience the new layout. It is expected to soon arrive in the stable version of WhatsApp too, once everything works smoothly in the beta test.