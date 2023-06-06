Whatsapp down! Web-version crashes for many users

Instant messaging app Whatsapp's services hit a snag in India on Monday late evening. Users took to Twitter to confirm the outage.
Downdetector, an online tool to report outages saw over 800 reports on the website since 11:23 PM. Users reported issues with Whatsapp Web.
Me opening twitter to see if whatsapp web is failing for everybody or just me#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/DUYvRvtoWH— Amr Osama (@Amrosama57) June 5, 2023
WhatsApp Web is not working right now..@WhatsApp@Google— gopal agarwal (@agarwalgopal26) June 5, 2023
Error: This site can’t be reached #WhatsApp #whatsappdown #webwhatsappdown #webwhatsapp
This site can't be reached #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/JTXzbZYPCi— Siddhesh Vilas Sawant (@siddhesh3607) June 5, 2023
What happened @WhatsApp ? @Meta #WhatsApp 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PnSpv6l7Qd— Banajit Das/বনজিৎ দাস (@bana111das) June 5, 2023
#WhatsApp down?? pic.twitter.com/JXq3w0rpOB— Dinar kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@vaibhavkulkarn8) June 5, 2023
Me opening Twitter to see if #whatsapp isn’t working for anyone else pic.twitter.com/ZmS4LHMaRM— Lorden (@lordenv3) June 5, 2023
Meanwhile, Whatsapp has been going through an overhaul. Over the past few weeks, the Meta-owned messaging app has introduced a slew of updates. The app has lately revived its layout, improved security features, fixed bugs and more.
The update is available in the latest beta version of the app. Hence, people who are using the latest version of the beta for Android will be able to experience the new layout. It is expected to soon arrive in the stable version of WhatsApp too, once everything works smoothly in the beta test.
