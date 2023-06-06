scorecardresearch
Business Today
TECHNOLOGY

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
TECHNOLOGY
Whatsapp down! Web-version crashes for many users

Whatsapp down! Web-version crashes for many users

Downdetector, an online tool to report outages saw over 800 reports on the website since 11:23 PM. Users reported issues with Whatsapp Web.

Whatsapp down Whatsapp down

Instant messaging app Whatsapp's services hit a snag in India on Monday late evening. Users took to Twitter to confirm the outage.

Meanwhile, Whatsapp has been going through an overhaul. Over the past few weeks, the Meta-owned messaging app has introduced a slew of updates. The app has lately revived its layout, improved security features, fixed bugs and more.

The update is available in the latest beta version of the app. Hence, people who are using the latest version of the beta for Android will be able to experience the new layout. It is expected to soon arrive in the stable version of WhatsApp too, once everything works smoothly in the beta test.

Published on: Jun 06, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
