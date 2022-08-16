WhatsApp is making it difficult to identify if someone blocked you

WhatsApp offers a lot of features and a simplified interface, which makes it difficult for a user to switch to any other platform. You get most of the important features such as location sharing, video or voice calling, photo sharing and more. Even if someone blocks you on the messaging app, there are ways to get confirmation on this. But, it now seems that the company is making it harder for people to identify if someone blocked them on the app, as WhatsApp is focusing on offering a more privacy-focused platform to users.

WhatsApp just recently announced that the app will soon offer a feature that will allow anyone to hide their Online status. This basically means that users will be able to hide their online presence while using the app. So, no one will be able to know whether you are online or offline. While this is a great privacy feature, this will make it difficult for you to identify if a user blocked you. First, you need to understand how you can check if someone blocked you.

How to check if someone blocked you on WhatsApp?

-You won't be able to see a contact's "Last Seen" or "Online" label in the chat window.

-You won't get to see a contact's profile photo.

-Any messages sent to a contact who has blocked you will always show one check mark (message sent), and never show two check marks (message delivered).

-Any calls you attempt to place will not go through.

How is WhatsApp making it difficult to identify if someone blocked you?

The messaging platform allows you to hide your profile picture, as well as Status in the Settings menu. In the coming days, WhatsApp will also add the ability to hide your Online status. Earlier this month, the company announced that the feature will hit all the devices by the end of August.

Do keep in mind that WhatsApp needs internet to exchange your messages. When a person's mobile data is off, WhatsApp will not deliver your message and the chat will only show one check mark. So, you might end up thinking that you are blocked. If a user hides all the three elements (Online, Profile Photo and Status) in the Privacy section of app, then it will be difficult for a person to identify "blocked" status.

If a person hasn't blocked you, then the chat will display two check marks when the receiver turns on the internet. You can also simply make a call on WhatsApp, but there are times when you are not able to connect through call because of some issue.

