WhatsApp is rolling out Premium subscription feature in latest beta update

It seems that WhatsApp has finally found a way to monetize its platform. The company is pushing out a new update that adds subscription plans, which will provide users with access to additional features. Before you panic, let me tell you that the "WhatsApp Premium" subscription is not for regular users and is currently only being released for the WhatsApp Business version.

This is not surprising, considering the company has previously confirmed its plans to introduce paid service for businesses. Meta makes a lot of revenue through other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. WhatsApp is the only service that the company is offering to users for free without any ads or subscription plans.

Now, a WaBetaInfo report confirms that WhatsApp has started releasing Premium subscription plans for certain businesses. The prices are yet to be revealed and this will likely be different for different regions.

The subscription will give access to three advanced features, including custom business links and better support for multi-device. The first one is pretty self-explanatory. It means that the business owners will be able to add a customizable contact link for customers and let them visit a business page. The platform will reportedly give an option to change the link every three months.

This feature is pretty similar to the one that Telegram offers with a Premium subscription. It should help offer customers find any business in an easier way than typing in a phone number. The second feature will let business account owners access the messaging app on 10 different devices simultaneously. The regular version only offers support for four devices for multi-device setup. The premium version will also allow 32 participants for video calls.

The new addition is visible in the latest beta version of Android and iOS. It is currently unknown when this feature will arrive for the stable version too. Those who are using the Business version of WhatsApp don't need to worry about the new feature, considering this will be optional and the platform won't force people to use it.

As of now, WhatsApp hasn't made any official announcement related to this. But, now that the platform has started rolling it out in the beta version, it is soon expected to reveal more details, including pricing and other features.