WhatsApp launches cross-app transfer feature; to allow users to move chat history between Android, iOS

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced the launch of what it called "one of our most requested features" -- cross-app transfer. The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to take their WhatsApp chat history with them when they change mobile operating systems.

"Unlike some of our competitors who use cloud-based messaging, all of your personal WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted by default and stored on your device. This means that taking your WhatsApp history with you between platforms requires additional work from WhatsApp and operating systems and device manufacturers to build it securely and reliably. Together with the world's largest operating systems and mobile manufacturers, we're now making that possible," a WhatsApp statement said.

The feature allows you to move your entire WhatsApp chat history -- including voice notes, photos and conversations -- if you choose to switch mobile operating systems. With this feature, users will be able to switch between the platforms of their choice, and take their WhatsApp history with them, said WhatsApp.

The feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS systems. As per the company, it'll roll out on Android initially, and on Samsung's newest Galaxy phones to start with, which was unveiled on August 11.

"We're excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it," Sandeep Paruchuri, Product Manager at WhatsApp.

