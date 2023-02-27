WhatsApp releases new schedule group call feature for iOS beta users, here's how it works

WhatsApp allows users to connect with multiple people together via group chat, voice and video call. The Meta-owned platform has also increased the group video call limit to 32 participants recently and added a new feature of call links to further enhance user experience. Now to develop the platform further, WhatsApp will soon bring a new feature that will allow its users to schedule group calls.

According to WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a new 'Schedule group call' feature to allow users plan their team call beforehand. The feature is currently in beta testing and is available for users who have enrolled for Apple's TestFlight programme. Users who are part of this beta program can use the new feature on their iPhones by updating WhatsApp with iOS 23.4.0. version.

Once the WhatsApp app is updated, you will see a 'Schedule Call' button in a new context menu whenever you tap on the call button in the group chats. With the scheduled call options, WhatsApp will be able to choose when to start a group call and even give a name to the scheduled call.

The schedule option for group calls will also come in handy-plan meetings, to set the topic of meeting beforehand by giving title to the call, remind group participants to join a meeting, and even eliminate the hassle of sharing call links to people after the call starts.

After scheduling a group call, all the group members will get a notification to join the group call at the set time. The feature will work for both video and audio calls. Though the feature is currently in the testing phase, it is expected to roll out for everyone including Android and desktop users in future updates of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently released the latest app update for its iOS users. WhatsApp version 23.3.77 for iOS includes several new features and fixes, including picture-in-picture mode for video calls, the ability to send documents with caption and more.

- Picture-in-picture mode for iOS: This feature will allow users to multitask and check other apps while being on a WhatsApp video call. Notably, the PIP mode is already available for Android users.

- Captions for documents: Just like adding captions to images and videos, this new update will allow users to add captions to documents before sending them.

- Support for longer group subjects and descriptions: This update will make it easier for users to describe the purpose of the group to all its members.

- Personalised avatar: Just like Facebook and Instagram avatars, now users can create their personalised avatar on WhatsApp and use them as stickers and profile photos.

