WhatsApp to make it easier to transfer chat history without Google Drive

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to make it easier for you to transfer your chat history to a new device. The messaging platform already allows people to transfer old chats to a new device, but the process is not very simplified for those who don't know how to use a phone. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp is testing a way to let you migrate chat history without using Google Drive. Users could soon be able to just use QR codes to transfer chats, which will cut the long process of first backing up the latest chats and then going through the transfer method. WaBetaInfo spotted the new feature and shared a screenshot, revealing how the feature would work.

People will be required to open the chat transfer section and use their old phone's camera to scan the QR code which will be available on their new device. Once you scan the QR code, the chat history will get transferred to the new Android phone. As of now, there is no information on whether a similar feature will also be introduced for Android to iOS transfer.

The chat transfer feature is currently under development and the cited source is saying that WhatsApp hasn't yet announced when the new feature will be released to everyone. While we don't have details of the launch, we do know that the new chat history transfer feature will first arrive for beta testers and then it will be made available for everyone. This will likely take time.

WaBetaInfo is claiming that the feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.7 update, but this might not be visible to everyone. Currently, there are different ways to back up chats and transfer them. People can either save chats locally in the phone's storage or cloud storage solutions like Google Drive. After this, you can log in to WhatsApp on a new device, and then the app will let you recover the chat history. The process to recover data from local storage is complicated and Google Drive is way easier. It doesn't require a lot of effort. People can choose to enable auto backup for chats.

The chat backup option is visible in the messaging app itself. One just needs to go to WhatsApp's settings > Chats > Chat Backup. You can choose to select "Daily" option in the Back up to Google Drive section. WhatsApp allows you to select your own Google account or any other email id, which you can enter in the Choose an account section. The iPhone users get iCloud option to backup chats.