Here's how you can secretly check anyone's WhatsApp status without sending Read receipt

There are no dearth of WhatsApp tricks. You can read WhatsApp messages without letting the receiver know, you can even send a message without typing - and you can even check your friends' status on WhatsApp without them knowing about it. As a rule, when you visit your WhatsApp's Status tab and tap on the status update of your contacts, they get to know that you have seen the status. Sometimes, you might just want to keep it a secret and not let the other person know that you have viewed a particular contact's status.

This WhatsApp status trick involves 'Read receipt' feature of the messenger. These receipts are the check marks that appear next to each message you send. If the Read receipts are enabled then the sender will get to know when his/her message is read. If you disable the feature, you will only be able to see double tick which could mean the message has been delivered but may not be read by the recipient. Single tick means that message was not delivered.

Now, a WhatsApp status feature allows you to share videos, messages, photos, which disappear after 24 hours. You can easily find out who has seen your status. WhatsApp also lets you customise your status visibility options. However, if you want to check your friends' status without him finding out about it then you will have to just disable your Read receipts and then view the Status. Once the Read receipts are turned off, your friend won't find out that you have seen his or her status. But, there is also a minor catch here. Disabling Read receipts also mean that you won't be able to see the names of the people who have viewed your status.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp too has updated its status privacy feature. If you view someone's status update with Read receipts off, they won't get to know that you have seen the status. But, when you turn on the Read receipts after viewing the status, WhatsApp will automatically send the Read receipts to that contact even if you don't open the status update after enabling it. Therefore, if you wish to stay anonymous, then you should only turn on the Read receipt after the expiration of the status.

