WhatsApp working on companion mode to let users sync chat history between multiple devices

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will let users sync chat history between multiple devices. The feature, which is called the companion mode, will let users link a secondary mobile device to their WhatsApp account without requiring active Internet. So it is similar to the multi-device support feature but not exactly the same. The multi-device feature does not let users link two smartphones to one account, it only lets users link four different devices to one single account.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will make it easier for users to link a second phone to their WhatsApp account. This means that now you can use one WhatsApp account on two phones. The current setup does not allow users to access WhatsApp on two smartphones. However, users can access their accounts from the desktop, tabs and other devices. The feature is currentlty under development.

"When users log into WhatsApp from a secondary mobile device, their chats are securely copied to the companion device. This process may take a while to complete, so WhatsApp is working on adding the same message system available on WhatsApp Web/Desktop: it explains that chats are still in sync, so old messages are momentarily not available," Wabetainfo said about the feature.

Another important feature that WhatsApp may roll out soon is the ability to hide their online status from specific people.WhatsApp will let users choose who can see when they are online. The feature is currently under development, so beta users will not get the feature yet. "It will be possible to configure who can see when we are online right within our last seen settings thanks to two new options: "Everyone" and "Same as Last Seen". For example, if you choose "My contacts" for "Last Seen" and "Same as Last Seen" for "online", it means non-contacts won't be able to see when you're online.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a feature that allows users to hide their last seen and status updates from specific contacts. Previously, users did not have the option of hiding their last seen and status updates from specific people. The users only had three options, such as "Everyone", "My Contacts" and "Nobody". Now users also have the "My Contacts except" option.