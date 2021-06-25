Windows 11 has a universal mute button for all your video calling apps

Windows 11 is the biggest upgrade to the Windows operating system. Not just a refreshing design, Microsoft's new Windows 11 brings some nifty features that the company said are a result of the shift in consumer habits during the pandemic. Because of the pandemic, people relied more on video calling to connect with friends and colleagues from work, and that is something the new Windows 11 aims to streamline in a more effective way. A big part of the video calling experience is the use of the mute button, and Windows 11 introduces one that works universally for all your video calling apps.

With Windows 11, Microsoft will let users mute any video calling app with just a single click -- if you are on a regular PC or a laptop -- or a tap -- if you are using a tablet or touchscreen laptop. Muting yourself during a video call is one of the first things that everyone wants to do when they join the call -- but not everyone is lucky. And each video calling app has its own mute option. Using a single app and muting yourself on that is not hard, but if you are juggling with more than one app, muting yourself on each app is going to be a hassle. And for such a scenario, this universal mute button is going to be useful.

Clicking the microphone icon on the taskbar -- next to the Wi-Fi, sound, and battery icons -- will cut off your microphone feed to any apps that are running, ensuring you are mute on a video call, a voice call, or any other application that requires access to your voice. You can click or tap on the microphone button again to unmute yourself. That is the simplest thing you can do to mute yourself in apps on Windows 11.

The microphone button is just one part of the comprehensive video calling experience that Microsoft wants Windows 11 users to have. Microsoft has integrated Microsoft Teams into Windows 11, so now you can access your contacts and make calls with them with just a single tap. A pop-up window shows Teams contacts and lets you perform related actions. Microsoft Teams also replaces the Skype app on Windows as the default video calling app, so there is definitely a shift in Microsoft's priorities for its services, impacted by the pandemic.

You will be able to download and install Windows 11 later this year during the holiday season (November - December).